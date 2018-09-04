Goa better monitored by Parrikar due to time difference in US: BJP

Ailing Manohar Parrikar's presence in the US, where he is undergoing treatment, is advantageous for monitoring the administration because of the 12-hour time difference between the two regions, the BJP said on Tuesday.

Responding to questions from the media on Parrikar's repeated absence from the state, BJP said: In fact, it is more advantageous because there is 12 hours difference, so when it is night here, it is day there.

"So, it is virtually 24 hours monitoring. No administrative work has stopped, it is going on at the same pace," the said.

Further rejecting accusations of lack of governance, in light of Parrikar's third trip to the US in six months, for treatment of advanced pancreatic cancer, he said senior ministers in the BJP-led coalition government were ensuring smooth administration.

"Everything is going on smoothly. We have our senior ministers too. (PWD minister) Sudin Dhavalikar, Vijai Sardesai, (Revenue Minister) Rohan Khaunte, other ministers," he said.

Incidentally, Sardesai, who is Town and in the Parrikar-led cabinet on August 28, had said that the absence of the had impacted governance in the coastal state.

The has already demanded imposition of President's Rule in Goa, claiming that there was no governance in the state, due to the repeated absence of Parrikar and serious ailments faced by two other cabinet ministers, who have not reported to work for several weeks.

