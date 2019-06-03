Google apps, Snapchat suffers major outage, recover

apps like YouTube, and Nest along with photo-messaging app and other suffered major outages across the US and some parts of

The root cause of the outage was traced back to issues with Google's service that powers other apps along with the giant's own web services, The Verge reported on Sunday,

The company, whose solutions are used by other apps like Discord, and Shopify, blamed that "high levels of network congestion in the eastern US", for the issues.

"We will conduct a post mortem and make to prevent this from happening it again. We sincerely apologise to those who were impacted by today's (Sunday) issues," the report quoted a as saying.

The outage started at around 3 p.m. on Sunday and the company took over four hours to resolve it.

YouTube suffered an hour and a half long outage earlier this year.

In March, and its family of apps recorded the longest outage ever that lasted for 12 hours worldwide.

The blamed on a server configuration change that kept over one billion users from logging into their accounts, sharing posts on its networks including

The outage also did not allow people to refresh any feeds or post new files using the social media giant's family of apps.

The long-lasting outage boosted up encrypted app Telegram's user base by 3 million people overnight.

--IANS

rp/niy/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)