Government to provide 5 crore scholarships over 5 years to empower minorities

As a step towards empowerment of minorities, the government will provide 5 crore scholarships over the next five years, 50 per cent of which will be for girl students, Minorities Affairs Abbas said on Tuesday.

made the remarks while chairing the governing body and general body meetings of Foundation here.

"To ensure socio-economic-educational empowerment of minorities especially girls through "3E"- Education, Employment and Empowerment, various scholarships including pre-matric, post-matric, merit-cum-means will be provided to 5 crore students in the next five years, which will include 50 per cent girl students," said.

He said this includes more than 10 lakh Begum Hazrat Mahal Girls Scholarship in the next five years for economically weaker sections.

Naqvi said government has created an atmosphere of "healthy inclusive growth".

"The government led by Prime has proved to be a "government of Iqbal (authority), Insaaf (justice) and Imaan (integrity)". The Government is a government committed to "Samaveshi Vikas, Sarvsparshi Vishwas" (inclusive growth with trust)," he said.

He said that school dropout girls from the minority communities will be linked to and employment by providing them "bridge courses" from reputed educational institutions of the country.

The said madrassa teachers across the country will be given training from various institutions in mainstream subjects such as Hindi, English, Maths, Science, Computer so that they can impart mainstream This programme will be launched next month.

Naqvi said that free-coaching for central and state administrative services, services, staff selection commission, railways and other various competitive services will be provided to economically weak students belonging to minority communities - Muslim, Christian, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist and Parsi.

H said that schools, colleges, ITIs, polytechnics, girl's hostels, Gurukul type residential schools, common service centres are being constructed on war-footing under Pradhanmantri Jan Vikas Karykram (PMJVK) in those areas where these has not been development yet.

Naqvi said "Padho-Badho" awareness campaign will be launched across the country to encourage education, specially among girls from the minority community with special focus in areas where people don't send their children to schools due to socio-economic reasons.

The campaign will be launched in 60 minority concentrated districts of the country in the first phase.

