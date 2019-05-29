JUST IN
Grand Alliance intact and united: Tejashwi

IANS  |  Patna 

Bihar opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday denied there was a split in the RJD-led Grand Alliance after its rout in the Lok Sabha elections in Bihar.

But the Congress distanced itself from a review meeting held at the official residence of former Chief Minister and RJD leader Rabri Devi to discuss the opposition's washout. The RJD could not win a single seat.

The Congress' absence signals that everything is not well in the Grand Alliance.

After the review meeting, Tejashwi Yadav told the media: "We are united and will struggle and face the NDA unitedly.

"We have lost the elections, not our morale to fight. We are united and will continue to take on the BJP and NDA."

A section of the RJD leaders has blamed Tejashwi Yadav's leadership for the opposition miserable showing.

First Published: Wed, May 29 2019. 19:02 IST

