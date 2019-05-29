Grand Alliance intact and united: Tejashwi

on Wednesday denied there was a split in the RJD-led after its rout in the Lok Sabha elections in

But the distanced itself from a review meeting held at the official residence of former to discuss the opposition's washout. The RJD could not win a single seat.

The Congress' absence signals that everything is not well in the

After the review meeting, told the media: "We are united and will struggle and face the NDA unitedly.

"We have lost the elections, not our morale to fight. We are united and will continue to take on the BJP and NDA."

A section of the RJD leaders has blamed Tejashwi Yadav's leadership for the opposition miserable showing.

--IANS

ik/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)