Gujarat governor disqualifies MLA

has disqualified Bhupendrasinh from reserved Scheduled Tribe seat of in district.

Briefing reporters here on Friday, said Khant, who won the 2017 assembly elections as an Independent candidate, was disqualified after his Scheduled Tribe certificate was found to be invalid and the matter was in the courts.

"The had received a petition in this regard. Yesterday, the sent his order which was received by my office today (Friday). He is, therefore, declared disqualified today and the seat is declared vacant," the stated.

He said the seat contested from was reserved for Schedule Tribe (ST) candidates and the certificate on the basis of which he contested as a Scheduled Tribe candidate was found invalid and therefore he was declared disqualified after a discussion with the Governor.

Trivedi said after receiving the petition the Governor had solicited the advice of the Election Commission of (ECI) and also heard both the parties before making the decision.

--IANS

desai/prs

