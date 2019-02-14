After 17 years, Guj govt announces compensation for Godhra train carnage victims

Almost 17 years after the train burning incident, the government on Thursday announced compensation of Rs five lakh each for the families of 52 victims.

In an official release, the said the decision has been taken as per the High Court order of 2017. The compensation will be paid from the

The train burning incident had led to one of the worst riots in the country in which around over 1,000 people, mostly of minority community, were killed in in 2002.

Since seven out of the 59 victims remained unidentified till date, a cumulative compensation of Rs 260 lakh would be paid to the kin of the remaining 52 victims, the release said.

The high court had directed the as well as Railways to pay compensation to the kin of those killed in the tragedy, it said.

Both the government and the Railways were asked to separately pay Rs 5 lakh to the victims' family members. This way each of the family member would get Rs 10 lakh.

As per the release, 59 persons lost their lives when the S-6 of Sabarmati Express was torched at Railway Station on February 27, 2002.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)