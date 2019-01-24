High-level selection panel meet inconclusive on new CBI chief choice

The high-level meeting at the residence of to choose a new to replace ousted chief remained inconclusive on Thursday.

Modi, and of the largest opposition party in the Lok Sabha, Congress's attended the meeting in which the names of 60-70 candidates were discussed.

"The meeting was inconclusive. We have asked for the details relating to seniority and batch of all the candidates in a combined list. The will convene the next meeting in a week to take a final decision," Kharge told reporters.

Sources said that in Thursday's meeting only the date of appointment and retirement of the officers was mentioned.

The meeting comes days after the high-level committee removed Verma as by making him the Director General, Fire Services, Civil Services and which he refused to accept. The last meeting of the Committee was attended by Modi, CJI nominated Justice and Kharge.

A day after the high-level meeting, Verma resigned from the government job.

Verma and (CBI) were sent on forced leave on October 23 after their fight became public. Both the officials had levelled allegations and counter allegations of bribery against each other.

--IANS

