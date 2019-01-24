JUST IN
Bangladesh set to enrol millions of expats as voters

IANS  |  Dhaka 

Bangladesh Election Commission on Thursday announced to introduce a voter registration system for the country's millions of people living and working abroad.

According to a press release released here, the commission will set up offices initially in key hubs of the expatriates in Asia and Europe.

Around 10 million Bangladeshis are currently living and working in some 157 countries and regions, Xinhua news agency cited the release as saying.

It was not, however, mentioned in the press release when the Commission will start implementing its initiative.

