Himachal likely to get thundershowers, gusty winds

The hills of saw the mercury rising on Sunday, recording temperatures three to four degrees above the average. The has forecast rains and thundershowers on Monday.

"A fresh western disturbance is likely to be active in the western Himalayas on April 29 with chances of thundershowers and gusty winds with speed reaching up to 50 km per hour," an here told IANS.

Meanwhile, the hill state continued to experience hot with the day temperature crossing the 39 degrees Celsius mark in some areas.

Una town was the hottest in the state with a high of 39.7 degrees Celsius.

Sundernagar in district recorded a maximum temperature of 35.1 degrees Celsius while Dharamsala in district was 28.4 degrees.

Shimla was hot at 25.5 degrees Celsius, three notches above average. The minimum was 15.8 degrees.

Popular tourist resorts like Narkanda, Kufri, Kasauli, Manali, Palampur, Chamba and Dalhousie also experienced hot

--IANS

