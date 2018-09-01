Huawei sells 10 mn P20 series smartphones globally

Chinese maker has sold 10 million units of its flagship P20 Pro and P20 devices since their global launch in late March this year, the company said on Saturday.

P20 Pro and P20 were the world's first devices to receive a triple-digit score by DxOMark -- the industry standard for camera and lens image quality measurements and ratings.

Priced at Rs 64,999, P20 Pro comes with an (AI)-powered triple rear camera system.

Even today, the P20 Pro remains at the top of the DxOMark Mobile leaderboard with a score of 109, leading the second by six points, said the company.

"By going above the 10-million mark, we have again set ourselves a high bar to clear," said Kevin Ho, of Handset Business, Huawei Consumer Business Group.

Featuring cameras co-engineered by Leica with an "AI Image Stabilization" feature and large sensors, the P20 Series makes professional grade photography accessible to anyone.

The has named the Pro the "EISA Best 2018-2019," citing that the device is "the most advanced, innovative and technically superior ever."

At IFA 2018, Huawei unveiled the and variants of the Series.

--IANS

na/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)