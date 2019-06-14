I&B Ministry issues TV channels advisory for credits language

The has advised private channels to display the castings/credits/titles of Hindi and regional languages TV serials in those languages as well.

In an advisory issued on Friday, the Ministry said that several Hindi and regional language TV channels displayed the castings/credits/titles of Hindi and regional language TV serials only in English.

"This practice tends to deprive people versed with Hindi and regional languages of the valuable information about the casting/credits of TV serials/programmes," a ministry release said.

"The Ministry has advised all private channels to consider displaying the castings/credits/titles of Hindi and regional languages TV serials in the respective languages to enhance their outreach and benefit TV viewers of the country," the release added.

