Income support for farmers: Modi works out of fear, says Rahul

on Friday targeted on Rs 6,000 grant to farmers as income support, saying one can get anything done by scaring him.

Addressing the "Aabhar Rally" (rally to express gratitude) in Jamboori Maidan here, Gandhi said: " governments in Madhya Pradesh, and have already waived farmers' loans. In future, wherever the comes in power, its Chief Ministers will waive growers' debts."

"A never asks for any surprise, he doesn't beg, he just needs his rights," Gandhi added.

Taunting Modi for Rs 6,000 grant to farmers as financial, aid the Congress said soon after the Congress governments announced loan waiver schemes in their respective states, Modi got scared and declared himself "a sympathiser of farmers".

It shows that he works out of fear, said the Congress

"While 15 richest industrialists got Rs 3.5-lakh crore grant, a farmer's family got only Rs 17, which means in a family of five, one person got only around Rs 3.5... This is amazing," he said.

Speaking at the rally, described Gandhi as the "future of India) and said that the people of want to bid farewell to the Modi-led government.

"The voters of made the Congress victorious in the Assembly elections. In the coming Lok Sabha elections also, people will again vote for the party. is the future of ..the youth, farmers and the women are waiting for the to show the door," he said.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi reached in a chartered plane where he held a brief discussion with Congress leaders and then headed for the rally venue in a helicopter. Congress and flew down to the state capital from to join him at the rally.

--IANS

Hindi-rs/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)