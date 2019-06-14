India unhappy over Pakistan not giving visa to official Sikh jatha

has registered a strong protest at governments refusal to grant visa to an "official jatha" comprising 87 pilgrims who wanted to go there on the martyrdom day of Sikh Dev, sources said here on Friday.

The (MEA) had requested for the visas for the pilgrims under the on Visit to Religious Shrines, 1974, they said.

The MEA "expressed its concern at the disregard shown by the High Commission of on the religious sentiments and devotion of the Indian pilgrims, especially by unilaterally granting restrictive visa (by rail only) to a private group of Indian pilgrims," the sources said.

The MEA called upon Pakistan to immediately grant visa without any restriction, they said.

--IANS

akk/arm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)