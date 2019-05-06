India, US discuss outstanding trade issues

In an India-US bilateral trade meeting held here in Delhi, and the discussed various outstanding trade issues.

Both sides agreed to engage regularly at various levels to resolve outstanding trade issues by exploring suitable solutions, which are mutually beneficial and promote economic development and prosperity in both countries.

Suresh Prabhu, of and Industry and Civil Aviation, and Wilbur Ross, of Commerce, USA, expressed satisfaction over the progress during the year 2018.

The bilateral trade in Goods and Services registered a growth of 12.6 per cent from $ 126 billion in 2017 to $142 billion in 2018.

--IANS

ravi/sn

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)