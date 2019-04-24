Indians spend 10 hours on devices daily: Adobe

Seeking more personalised experiences, Indians are spending over 10 hours on their devices daily, representing the changing content consumption habits, a new survey revealed on Wednesday.

As part of its "2019 Brand Content Survey", the software found that two-third of those surveyed were using two devices at the same time constantly or frequently.

Over 400 million millennials in choose trustworthy brands that respect their privacy primarily, the findings showed.

"Brands that can strike the right level of personalisation will forge stronger connections with their customers, resulting in brand loyalty and growth," said Sunder Madakshira, Head, Marketing,

According to the survey, two-thirds of India's digital users, especially between the 23-49 age group, are comfortable making unplanned purchases from a brand.

Nearly 69 per cent shoppers in the country prefer for purchasing products.

While 49 per cent people visit a brand's website to buy products, 31 per cent people still make purchases via physical stores and 28 per cent Indians use smart speakers and voice assistants to make purchases, the survey noted.

"It is not surprising that online review sites, networking sites and video channels were voted as critical cogs of pre and post purchase interactions, especially in the younger age groups," added Madakshira.

Nearly 95 per cent of the people between the 18-34 age group trust Google-owned YouTube the most, while middle-aged and elderly people rely more on

has nearly 300 million users and over 265 million YouTube users.

emerged as the second-best method to source and share information for the mobile-friendly Indians.

