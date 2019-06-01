Instagram quietly rolls out new Stories design in India

Facebook-owned photo-messaging app has quietly rolled out a new design on its Stories option in

The semi-circular selector wheel design, spotted this week, has reduced and categorised the previous eight camera options to three -- Live, Camera and Create -- along with the option at the centre of the screen.

The Live feature arranges Augmented Reality (AR) filters in the semi-circular format.

Towards its left, the Camera option displays Hands-Free, Forward, Superzoom and Boomerang options along with the AR filters on its right.

The Create option lays out options including Tap to Type, Ask me a question, polls and countdown.

had spotted the design first earlier in March.

" is working on new 'Stories' user-interface, inspired from mechanical circular mode switcher in DSLRs," Wong had tweeted.

It remains unclear exactly how many global regions has the feature reached already.

--IANS

rp/pg/na

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)