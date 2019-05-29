ISL: Jamshedpur FC rope in Spanish forward Piti

(ISL) outfit FC on Wednesday announced the signing of Spanish forward aka 'Piti' on a one-year deal.

Born in Catalonia, has experience in playing the and has scored over 100 goals in his club career.

has represented top outfits such as Real Zaragoza, Rayo Vallecano, Granada and other Spanish Segunda division outfits such as Ciudad Murcia and Hercules.

He has also got the experience of playing in with AEL Limassol and in with PAS Lamia 1964 and Athlitiki Enosi Larissa F.C.

On signing with FC, said in a statement: "I am extremely happy to sign for FC.

"Ever since the ISL was formed I always wanted to come to and play I am thankful to for providing me with this opportunity and trusting in my abilities. I want to help the club grow and work with the Indian players and share my experience with them. I am looking forward to visiting the city as I have heard a lot of good things about the facilities and the fans. I hope to bring them a lot of joy. Jam ke Khelo Jamshedpur."

Jamshedpur FC missed the playoffs berth last season by a whisker, finishing fifth on the points table.

