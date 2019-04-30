ISRO plans to launch radar imaging satellite in May

is planning to launch its radar satellite 2BR1 sometime towards the end of May 2019 on one of the variants of its (PSLV) rocket, sources said on Tuesday.

The PSLV rocket is expected to fly on May 22 carrying 2BR1, officials of (ISRO) told IANS on condition of anonymity.

The rocket that would carry 2BR1 is designated as PSLV-C46 as per ISRO's numbering system and will blast off from the first launch pad at the country's rocket port in Sriharikota.

Following the launch of RISAT 2BR1, ISRO will send up a cartography satellite Catosat-3.

will also launch two more defence some time in July or August with its new rocket Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV).

--IANS

vj/bc

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)