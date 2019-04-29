It's a challenge to play Marathi character: Kriti

Kriti Sanon, who is prepping for her upcoming period drama "Panipat", says being a North Indian, it is a challenge for her to play a Marathi character in the film.

Talking about working on a period drama for the first time, Kriti told IANS: "It's a completely new world for me. Being a North Indian, it's a challenge to play a Marathi character but Ashu Sir (filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker) made it easy and very enjoyable."

"Panipat" will tell the story as what led to the third Battle of

The 28-year-old will be seen playing the character of Parvati Bai, the second wife of who was the commander-in-chief of the in the third battle of

Kriti added: "He has also shaped up and layered the character of very well and made her quite strong and independent even though she belongs to a different period."

"Panipat" is being produced by under their home banner AGPPL in association with Vision World. The film, slated for release on December 6, also stars and in pivotal roles.

National Award-winning duo Ajay-Atul are creating tunes for the film.

--IANS

dc/pg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)