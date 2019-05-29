Jagan Mohan Reddy prays at Tirupati temple

designate Y.S. on Wednesday offered prayers at the Lord temple at here.

Clad in traditional dress and sporting 'thirunamam' on his forehead, the Party chief prayed in the temple and took blessings from the priests.

Jagan Mohan Reddy, who will take oath as the on Thursday, was accompanied by party leaders Vijay Sai Reddy, R.K. Roja, B. Karunakar Reddy, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and others.

Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) and other officials welcomed Jagan Mohan Reddy, who participated in various rituals conducted by top priests.

Jagan, as the young leader is popularly known, made offerings in 'Hundi' and received 'prasadam'.

The YSRCP stormed to power last week, bagging 151 seats in 175-member Assembly.

