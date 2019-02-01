Jailed journalists file appeal with Myanmar's SC

The lawyers for two jailed journalists on Friday filed an appeal with Myanmars against the seven-year prison sentences imposed on them on charges of violating the country's

In January, the of Yangon rejected an initial appeal against the convictions, reports news.

Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo were detained on the night of December 12, 2017 immediately after receiving documents from two police officers.

The journalists were at the time investigating the massacre of 10 Rohingya Muslims at Inn Din village in Rakhine state during a Army crackdown after Rohingya rebels launched a series of attacks on security posts in the region.

During the reporters' trial, one of the police officers involved in the arrest, Moe Yan Naing, testified that the two had been trapped in a set-up planned by a senior police

After the testimony, the was sentenced to a year in prison for violating Myanmar's Police Disciplinary Act.

On December 11, the reporters were named by Time magazine as "People of the Year" in 2018 along with murdered Saudi Jamal Khashoggi, Filipina of magazine and staff of American newspaper Capital Gazette, where five workers were killed in a shooting last June.

