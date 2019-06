Jennifer Winget excited to play Army officer

Jennifer is excited to play the role of an in her first She says when portray this kind of a character, there comes a lot of responsibilities with it.

She will be seen as a in ALTBalaji's courtroom drama "Code M". Her character, Monica, is clumsy and forgetful, but full of zest for life.

"I am really excited to be playing the role of an When you portray such a character, there comes a lot of responsibility with it. Realising how interesting this challenge would be, is the very reason why I took it up," Jennifer said in a statement.

"Playing Monica is no easy feat, as she being part of the required me to work on my fitness as there are a lot of action-packed scenes in the series. Monica is very passionate, she's the first card-holder, candle-carrier, dog-rescuer, hand-holder on the spot when required," she added.

Jennifer had earlier worked with Ekta Kapoor's in the 2000s serial "Kasautii Zindagii Kay".

"I am delighted to be making my digital debut with her (Ekta) platform ALTBalaji. This is a character that means a lot to me, and I hope that the audience loves it too," said Jennifer.

"Code M" also stars

--IANS

nn/pg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)