Keventers not as good as before: HC judge during hearing

Super Products Pvt Ltd which re-launched the popular brand Keventers in 2015 drew flak from a High Court on Thursday who said during a hearing that Keventers was "no longer as good as it used to be" before closing down in 1970.

Super Products had approached the HC against one of its licensees which was allegedly selling under the Keventers brand name.

During the hearing, Justice said: "Your products are not at all fit for consumption...you change your own product."

When some lawyers of Super light-heartedly said that the may have purchased products sold by the defaulting licensee, Midha replied that he had similar experience at many outlets.

Keventers, a 93-year-old iconic dairy brand founded by a Swedish national, is now on a growth mode after being dormant for several years.

