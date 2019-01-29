Kovind, Modi pay homage to Fernandes

Ram Nath Kovind, Modi and along with many others from across political lines paid homage to former George Fernandes, who died on Tuesday after

Modi called the 88-year-old long-time socialist a "fiery trade union leader", who resisted the Emergency "tooth and nail", while Kovind described him as a "champion of democracy".

The said he was distressed to learn of Fernandes' death, who served in many capacities, including as the Railway and Defence

"He epitomised simple living and high thinking. And was a champion of democracy, during the Emergency and beyond. We will all miss him," the President's office tweeted.

Modi said the former Minister represented the best of India's political leadership.

"Frank and fearless, forthright and farsighted, he made a valuable contribution to our country. He was among the most effective voices for the rights of the poor and marginalised," he said in a tweet. "Saddened by his passing away."

The said the former fought for justice, and could humble the mightiest of politicians at the hustings; a who made safe and strong.

He said Fernandes never deviated from his political ideology during his long years in public life.

"He resisted the Emergency tooth and nail. His simplicity and humility were noteworthy. My thoughts are with his family, friends and lakhs of people grieving. May his soul rest in peace," Modi said.

On Facebook, Gandhi said: "I am sorry to hear about the passing away of former Parliamentarian and Union Minister, My condolences to his family and friends in this time of grief."

With the demise of Fernandes, has lost a stalwart of its socialist movement, said on

"He led many labour movements and fought against the injustice towards them... May his soul rest in peace," he said.

Bihar Minister Nitish Kumar, who is the Janata Dal-United and has worked closely with Fernandes for three decades, described his death as the "loss of the tallest socialist leader".

All official programmes of the were cancelled for the day.

Former JD-U chief remembered Fernandes as "a rare leader, who fought for working people for years".

and Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee tweeted that she was "very saddened" at Fernandes passing away and recalled him as the "much admired trade unionist", whom she had known for decades.

Other senior JD-U leaders K.C. Tayagi, party state and former Minister also condoled the death.

Fernandes was suffering from Alzheimer's disease, and had been out of the public eye. He was been bedridden for more than eight years, family sources said.

Fernandes rose to political prominence when he led the Taxi Unions Association and defeated S.K. Patil, a heavy-weight in the 1967

A fire-brand and hardworking Fernandes, only 37 then, campaigned tirelessly, covering large swathes of the constituency with his workers getting a 48.5 per cent of the votes.

Fernandes later joined the He served as government from 1989 to 1990. He was instrumental in setting up the Konkan Railway project, connecting and

In 1994, Fernandes formed the Samata Party, which later allied with the

He was appointed convenor of the and served as the in the for two terms, between 1998 and 2004.

His term was eventful as it witnessed the Kargil War and the Pokhran test.

