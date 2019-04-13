Kovind, Modi pay tribute to Jallianwala martyrs

and Modi on Saturday paid tributes to the martyrs of

"A 100 years ago today, our beloved freedom fighters were martyred at Jallianwala Bagh. A horrific massacre, a stain on civilisation, that day of sacrifice can never be forgotten by India," Kovind tweeted.

" pays tributes to all those martyred on that fateful day. Their valour and sacrifice will never be forgotten. Their memory inspires us to work even harder to build an they would be proud of," Modi said.

Saturday marks the 100th anniversary of the bloodbath, when British forces led by opened fire on hundreds of unarmed, innocent Indians, including women and children, who were protesting peacefully against the oppressive Rowlatt Act of the

The massacre, on April 13, 1919, is one of the darkest chapters of India's freedom struggle against the British occupation.

--IANS

akk/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)