Landslides force Jammu-Srinagar highway to close

The national highway was closed for traffic on Saturday following landslides in district, traffic department officials said.

The fresh landslides were reported early in the day in the Battery Chashma area. Heavy traffic jams were reported after the sudden closure.

"Due to inclement weather and shooting stones that continue to hit Digdol and Monkey Mord in addition to the huge landslide at Battery Chashma, the highway has been closed," an said.

"For the safety of travellers, the highway is not to be used unless declared safe for traffic. No vehicle will be allowed either from Banihal or Udhampur side," he added.

Any person intending to undertake the journey must first contact the traffic control rooms in and city.

Once the weather showed signs of improvement, debris clearance operation would be started, the traffic department said.

