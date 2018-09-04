Lisa Haydon is not fashion obsessed

Haydon says she is definitely fashion conscious but is not about it.

Asked if she is fashion conscious, told IANS here: "Yes, definitely. I cannot be in this business and not be fashion conscious but I am not fashion I certainly love to wear beautiful clothes, I love to go shopping, I love putting things together and using fashion as a way to express myself."

made her acting debut with a supporting role in the 2010 romantic comedy "Aisha". She received praise for her performance in the comedy-drama "Queen". Lisa later starred in the commercially successful entertainer "Housefull 3" and romantic drama "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil".

She has also featured in TV shows like "India's Next Top Model", "The Trip" and "Top Model India"

