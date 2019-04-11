Maharashtra polling on, RSS top brass vote

Voting was on in seven Lok Sabha constituencies of on Thursday, officials said.

Of the total 1.30 crore electorate, the early voters included at a school in

Urging people to vote for national security and the country's unity, Bhagwat said: "Voting is our duty."

Vikas Amte and his family voted in Anandvan (Wardha) while former union and his family voted in Bhandara-Gondiya,

To beat the heat, many voters had queued up early at polling stations in Nagpur, Chandrapur, Ramtek, Wardha, Yavatmal-Washim, and

to vote at most of the 14,731 polling stations.

At polling stations in Aheri in the Maoist-infested Gadchiroli-Chimur, long queues of voters including many women and youth were seen even before the polling started.

The fate of 116 candidates including prominent one like union ministers versus of (Nagpur) and Hansraj Ahir versus of (Chandrapur) besides former state (Yavatmal-Washim) and state Women's Congress will be decided on Thursday.

