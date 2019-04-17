Mallya expresses sympathy with Goyal, slams Centre

Embattled liquor baron has once again attacked the government for discriminating between public sector and private airlines while extending solidarity with crisis-hit and its founder

In a series of tweets, Mallya said he was sorry that so many airlines had bitten the dust in the country.

"Even though Jet was a major competitor to at the time I feel sorry to see such a large private on the brink of failure when government used (Rs) 35K crore of public funds to bail out AirIndia. Just being a PSU is no excuse for discrimination," Mallya tweeted.

For want of cash and saddled under heavy debt, Vijay Mallya's Airlines had shut down in October 2012.

Mallya currently owes about Rs 9,000 crore to a clutch of public sector banks. Once the " of Good Times", Mallya is now a fugitive economic offender living in and facing extradition.

The controversial billionaire has extended full sympathy to who was recently forced by the to quit the board.

"Even though we were fierce competitors, my sympathies go out to Naresh and Neeta who built that should be extremely proud of. Fine providing vital connectivity and class service," he wrote.

