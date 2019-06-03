Mamata belongs to family of demons: Sakshi Maharaj

Maharaj, known for his controversial statements, has now said that Chief Minister "belongs to the family of demon Hiranyakashyap", an ancient Hindu ruler who is believed to have put his son in jail and tortured him for believing in God.

"When we talk of West Bengal, I remember the demon who had put his son behind bars and tortured him for saying ' Ram'. This is being repeated in Bengal and it seems that belongs to the family of because she jails anyone who chants ' Ram'," the told reporters.

He further said: " gets irritated, puts people behind bars, abuses them and conspires against those who say ' Ram'."

Banerjee, on Sunday, criticised the (BJP) and said that its leaders were using the religious slogan 'Jai Shri Ram' as their party slogan in a 'misconceived manner'.

Banerjee, on May 30, had reprimanded people chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan in North 24 Parganas and said: "They are BJP people and criminals from outside the state."

Maharaj, who has 34 criminal cases against him, is known for making controversial statement. He has asked Hindu women to produce not less than four children to keep up with the growing Muslim population.

Maharaj had earlier termed 'madarasas' as nurseries for terrorists.

He also said that Hindus should be prepared to 'kill and get killed' for the sake of "mother cow'.

--IANS

amita/in

