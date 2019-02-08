Mamata holding sit-in to protect scamsters from CBI probe: Modi

on Friday launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of trying to save those who defrauded the poor in the chit fund scams, and claimed that none of the offenders will be spared.

"It has happened for the first time in the history of the nation that a sat on a dharna (sit-in) in support of those who looted thousands of poor people. She is trying to protect the looters, the frauds and those who ruined the lives of the poor," Modi said while addressing a public rally at Churabhandar in the state's district.

Banerjee held a 45-hour sit-in protest in the hub of Kolkata following an ugly face-off between the (CBI) officers and personnel of the Kolkata police, when the had shown up near the residence of the kumar to quiz him in connection with the ponzi scheme scam case.

Kumar had headed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by Banerjee to probe the multi-billion-rupee financial scandal before the CBI took over the investigation following a order.

"Today, Bengal has such a who is standing on the side of those who looted the hard-earned money of thousands of poor. The people of Bengal want to ask her why she is so scared of the probe into the chit fund scam? Why is she holding dharna for those who are accused of callousness in probing the scandal," Modi questioned.

"I want to assure all the families who suffered in the Saradha, Narada and scams that the 'chowkidaar' (guard) will not spare anybody. Be it the looters or their protectors, no one will be spared," Modi claimed.

"They can assemble as many people as they want to hold dharnas, and gather as many leaders as possible, the people who looted the poor will be punished," he added.

