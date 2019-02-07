Mamata urges Manoj Sinha to address BSNL's contractual workers' plight

West Bengal Chief on Wednesday wrote to urging him to take steps to regularise wage payments to contractual workers working in BSNL.

"Thousands of contractual workers associated with different establishments of BSNL under Calcutta Telephones and Circle are facing acute hardship due to non-payment/irregular payment of wages as well as loss of jobs," Banerjee said in the letter.

Enclosed a letter from the INTTUC-affiliated BSNL-Nationalist Thika Workers' Congress Union, she requested Sinha to look into the matter urgently so that the insurmountable difficulties being faced by the workers are addressed at the earliest.

According to the union, BSNL contract workers in the state were not getting their monthly wages on time, since 2017.

