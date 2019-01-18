Militants throw grenade at police station in Pulwama, a third in a day

Militants attacked a police station in district with a grenade on Friday. This was the third such attack in the Valley today.

The incident took place at station in the evening. "The grenade exploded in the compound of the police station without causing any harm", police said.

The sentry at the post fired some shots in the air after the explosion.

Earlier today, militants hurled a grenade at a police camp in south Kashmir's district which also exploded without causing any damage.

In another grenade attack militants targeted a paramilitary vehicle at city in

The grenade missed the target exploding on the road near the in the city centre. Window panes of some shops were shattered due to the explosion.

Yesterday, three local policemen were injured in a grenade attack in Rajbagh area of city.

