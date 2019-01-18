Sitharaman visits forward base at Indo-China border

Defence on Friday visited the forward areas along India-China Border in Valley of located at a height of 5,300 feet.

said the Raksha Mantri (Defence Minister) overflew the forward locations along the Line of Actual Control and visited post at Anini.

"She was accompanied by the Commander, M.M. Naravane, GOC-Spear Corps, Rajeev Sirohi, and other military and civil officials. At the forward post, Sitharaman was briefed on the operational situation and defence preparedness of the armed forces in Valley," an official statement said.

She also interacted with the troops there and appreciated their dedication and selfless service in protecting India's borders in such inhospitable terrains, the said in the statement.

Later, the also inaugurated a 426.60-meter-long Pre-Stressed Concrete Box Girder type bridge over on Roing-Koronu-Paya road in the hill state.

"She appreciated completion of this prestigious bridge which would provide an uninterrupted access between Valley and regions of Eastern and an all-weather road for the troops to be deployed at the Indo- China Border," the statement said.

--IANS

ah/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)