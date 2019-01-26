Modi expected to detail Centre's projects in TN: BJP leader

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public rally on Sunday in Madurai will present a chance to showcase all that the central government has done for Tamil Nadu, said a senior party leader.
Modi will arrive in Madurai on Sunday morning to lay the foundation stone for an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and also inaugurate super speciality blocks at the Rajaji, Thanjavur and Tirunelveli Medical Colleges.
"It will be an opportunity to showcase the developmental projects brought to Tamil Nadu by the BJP-led central government," H. Raja, the Bharatiya Janata Party National Secretary, told IANS.
"About 1 crore people have benefitted from the Mudra loan scheme in Tamil Nadu. Similarly, 3,000 km of highway projects are being implemented in the state. That apart, many families have received gas connection under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.
The new AIIMS will cost Rs 1,264 crore and is expected to go on stream in 2022.
It will be a 750-bed hospital with a long term focus on post graduate and higher education and research. It will have a capacity of 100 MBBS seats and 60 for B.Sc.(Nursing).
The project cost to upgrade the three other medical colleges is Rs 450 crore.
According to the Centre, these projects are a part of Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana which aims to set up 20 AIIMS, of which six have been established, and to upgrade 73 medical colleges across the country.
