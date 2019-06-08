Modi prays at Kerala temple, hopes to build new India (3rd Lead)

After praying at the famed Sri Krishna Temple here, on Saturday said that with the overwhelming majority the BJP got in the polls, he will build a new

After praying at the temple for over 40 minutes, he addressed a mammoth gathering in his first public rally after being re-elected and said he was going back with lots of hope and positivity to build a "new India".

He opened his speech by saying that many might ask why he has come all the way to to thank the people in a state where the did not even open its account.

"We are a government which does not distinguish between those who voted for us and those who did not. We see all the 120 crore people of as one and that's the highlight of this new government," Modi said amidst loud cheers.

"In the past five years the world saw with hope and with this new mandate that the people gave us the world will be looking to us to see a new India."

On the recent Nipah virus outbreak in the state, Modi said the country as well as the will support to deal with the situation.

"There is nothing to be worried about as we are all standing strongly with the government and we will give the full support and help that's required," he said.

He also pointed out that in the global tourism map, India has become number three and as part of the Centre's ongoing 'Prasadh' scheme, seven tourist places in Kerala have already been linked.

Earlier, Modi took to and said: "The is divine and magnificent. Prayed at this iconic temple for the progress and prosperity of India."

He also posted images of his visit to the over 5,000-year-old shrine on the

After offering his prayers, Modi held a meeting with the officials of the temple along with P. Sathasivam, of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan and State Devasom Minister

Temple authorities presented him a memorandum to the tune of Rs 450 crore for various developmental projects of the shrine.

Upon his arrival, the was given a traditional welcome by priests.

The entire top brass of the Kerala unit of the (BJP), including member and superstar Suresh Gopi, who unsuccessfully contested the Thrissur seat in last month's general elections, were present at the temple town.

Modi flew into Guruvayoor from Kochi earlier in the morning.

He participated in various rituals in the temple, including reading of the 'Vishnu Sahasaranamam'.

Modi had visited the temple in 2008 soon after he became the of for a second time.

--IANS

sg/mag/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)