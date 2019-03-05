Modi to address election rally, launch projects in TN on Wednesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share the dais with the leaders of BJP's electoral allies in Tamil Nadu at a rally near here on Wednesday and will also unveil road, railway and energy infrastructure projects.
PMK leader G.K. Mani on Tuesday issued a statement calling the party activists to attend the Modi rally in large numbers.
Modi will address a massive rally which will also be attended by leaders of other National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners, including Chief Minister K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam from the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), S. Ramadoss and Anbumani Ramadoss from the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) leaders and S. Krishnasamy of the Puthiya Tamilagam (PT).
The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the four-laning of Vikravandi-Sethiyathopu section, Sethiyathopu-Cholopuram section and Cholopuram-Thanjavur section of National Highway (NH) 45C.
He will also lay the foundation stone for six-laning of Karaipettai-Walajapet section of NH 4.
Modi will lay the foundation stone for the widening and strengthening of carriage ways and culverts on NH 234 and also dedicate the four-laning and strengthening of carriageway of Avinashi-Tirupur-Avinashipalayam section of NH 381 to the nation.
In the railways sector, Modi will dedicate the electrification of Erode-Karur-Tiruchchirapalli and Salem-Karur-Dindigul railway lines to the nation.
He will also dedicate to the nation the liquified natural gas (LNG) terminal at Ennore.
The Ennore LNG terminal with a capacity of 5 MMTPA will help in meeting the LNG gas demand in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states.
Modi will also unveil the statue of late Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran at Dr MGR Janaki College of Arts & Science for Women here through video link.
He will also interact with the beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat at Kancheepuram.
--IANS
vj/vd
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU