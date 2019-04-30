Mueller report: US Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein resigns

US Deputy Rod Rosenstein, who appointed as two years ago over investigation into the possible ties between Donald Trump's campaign and during the 2016 US elections, submitted a long-expected resignation letter to Trump on Monday.

His resignation is effective May 11.

"I am grateful to you for the opportunity to serve; for the courtesy and humour you often display in our personal conversations; and for the goals you set in your inaugural address: patriotism, unity, safety, education and prosperity," Rosenstein wrote in the letter now widely circulated on the internet.

He did not mention the in his resignation letter.

"Political considerations may influence policy choices, but neutral principals must drive decisions about individual cases," he wrote.

Jeffrey Rosen, currently the No. 2 at the Transportation Department, is awaiting a likely confirmation by the to succeed Rosenstein.

said Rosenstein had planned to leave the Justice Department shortly after took office in February. However, Barr asked him to stay on for the conclusion of the Mueller probe.

The 448-page redacted Mueller report issued earlier this month stated that there was no evidence that Trump's campaign conspired with the during the 2016 US but didn't conclude if the had obstructed justice.

Mueller instead recounted 10 episodes in his report involving Trump and discussed potential legal theories for connecting these actions to elements of an obstruction offence.

Barr and Rosenstein concluded that the did not have "sufficient" evidence to support a charge in this field.

--IANS

vin/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)