Murli Manohar Joshi to seek re-election from Kanpur

Former BJP Joshi, 85, is readying to again contest the election from in

Sources close to Joshi, elected to the from in 2014 after vacating his seat for Narendra Modi, told IANS that he had made his desire known to his supporters.

While a final decision will be taken by the party high command, Joshi, who was of the BJP in 1991-93 and the Human Resources Development (HRD) in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, is not ready to hang his boots.

A 'report card' prepared by his supporters details the works undertaken by him in his parliamentary constituency. This will be distributed to voters in the form of a booklet soon.

" is much better under Joshiji... There is a seven-day air connectivity now, Rs 400 crore expansion plan for the airport has been rolled out, nine power sub-stations at a cost of Rs 460 crore have been constructed, Rs 2,600 crore has been sanctioned for the development of leather clusters, the will be upgraded," a said.

A in the in the state, Satyadev Pachauri has also endorsed the candidature of as the party candidate for the polls.

"In politics, age cannot be a bar. Performance is and it is for all to see what has done for Kanpur," he told IANS, describing as a "man with a vision".

Former Kanpur has also thrown his weight behind Joshi.

Joshi, a retired professor, was not available for comment.

The BJP won 71 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in in 2014, a feat many here feel is very tough to be repeated.

--IANS

md/mr/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)