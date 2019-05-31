Modi holds bilateral meeting with SL President

A day after after being sworn in with his 57-member council of ministers by Ram Nath Kovind, on Friday held a bilateral meeting with Sri Lankan

In the first of a series of bilateral meetings with foreign leaders, Modi and discussed issues of interest of the two countries here at Hyderabad House.

"Hitting the ground running! In the first of a series of bilateral meetings with foreign leaders lined up today, PM @narendramodi had a warm meeting with the of #SriLanka @MaithripalaS at Hyderabad House. Discussed bilateral issues of interest," Ministry of tweeted.

Modi is slated hold more bilateral meetings with leaders of the for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) countries along with the Presidents of and

The BIMSTEC leaders on Thursday witnessed the swearing-in ceremony at the here.

BIMSTEC, besides India, includes Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Nepal, and

The member leaders who attended the swearing-in ceremony were Sirisena, President Abdul Hamid, President U Win Myint, Nepalese K.P. Sharma Oli, Bhutanese and Grisada Boonrach.

--IANS

rak/ksk

