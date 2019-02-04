NCLAT turns down Tata Steel's 'most legitimate' bid plea for Bhushan

The (NCLAT) on Monday turned down Tata Steel's plea to consider its bid as the "most legitimate", while upholding two competitive bids for taking over insolvent Bhushan Power and Ltd.

The appellate tribunal bench, headed by Justice S.J. Mukhopadhaya, ruled that Tata Steel's plea was "premature" and "unmaintainable". It upheld the right of the (CoC) to decide on eligibility of bids, revised or delayed, for the final resolution.

Tata Steel, the highest bidder in the first round of bidding, had moved the bankruptcy court against the revised bid of JSW and the competitive bid of UK which was submitted after the deadline. The NCLAT had reserved its judgement on December 20.

JSW Steel's revised bid of Rs 19,300 crore for Bhushan Power and makes it the top suitor ahead of Rs 19,000 crore bid by UK and Tata Steel's bid of nearly Rs 17,000 crore. The bankrupt company owes Rs 47,000 crore to the financial creditors.

The court's verdict may help to further its position as the country's largest steelmaker if its bid to take over the 3.5 million tonnes capacity factory gets through. Currently, JSW Steel's capacity is 19 million tonnes and that of is 18 million tonnes.

was one of the 12 biggest defaulters identified by the (RBI) for insolvency proceedings in June 2017. (PNB) had dragged the bankrupt steelmaker for resolution under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

The NCLAT had ordered the three bidders to come up with revised bids with improved offers.

