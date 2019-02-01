New CBI chief to be selected later on Friday

The Centre told the on Friday that a high level will be meeting to decide on a new later in the day.

The was responding to the apex court's question as to how long the situation of of the CBI will continue.

A Bench comprising Justice and told the Centre that the post of CBI was sensitive and the should have appointed a by now.

told the court the high-level Committee, comprising of Narendra Modi, and of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjuna Kharge will be meeting later to decide the new Director.

The bench was hearing a petition by NGO Common Cause challenging the appointment of as the CBI following the removal of former Director under controversial circumstances.

The bench said the process of appointment should have been over by now as it was already known that Verma was going to retire in January.

Venugopal also informed the court that the Centre had taken the approval of the Committee before appointing Rao as the

The posted the matter for next hearing on February 6.

