New York exhibition showcases 1,000 Trump objects

An exhibition in New York's upscale Meatpacking district is showcasing more than 1,000 objects related to US Donald Trump, the media reported.

For about a year now, and photographer has been preparing for the museum-styled multi-media installation, "The Game: All Things Trump", as an apt reflection of the business icon who became President, reported on Sunday.

Serrano said the exhibition is a portrait of that features the objects he purchased mostly from eBay, at a cost of nearly $200,000.

A 10-foot high, rotating "Ego" sign in bold letters from the which was inside Trump's now closed casino Taj Mahal, sits in the centre of the first floor of a former nightclub where the exhibit is on display.

Serrano only met once when he photographed him in 2004 for his "America" series, which comprised over 100 portraits of people from various professions and backgrounds. A large print of the portrait is the only one of Serrano's own works in the show.

"I've always said that my work is very basic. It's about life, death, religion, sex, race, and everything that people think about. So what is it now that occupies everyone's thoughts? It's Donald Trump," quoted the as saying.

Some of the most fascinating items Serrano collected are magazine and tabloid covers featuring over the past three decades, including high-profile autographed covers that were critical of him.

Workbooks and a diploma from that once fuelled aspiring entrepreneurs' capitalist dreams are also on display.

Merchandise from his numerous other business ventures including Trump Shuttle, Trump Steaks, Trump Casinos, colognes, and a talking Trump doll from "The Apprentice" account for an astonishing number of products in the exhibit that feature the Trump name.

There's also a tie collection, his "Make Great Again" hats and a Monopoly-like game called, "Trump: The Game".

