'No evidence of Lanka bombers getting trained in Kashmir'

Reacting sharply to Mahesh Senanayake's statement that some of the 12 suicide bombers who carried out the bombings were trained in Kashmir, a top intelligence here said that there was no input to prove the claim.

Speaking to IANS, the officer, who did not wish to be named, said: "We have no such information. The has not sent us any input on this so that we can work on those links.

"As far as our information and inputs are concerned, there is nothing to prove that any of the suicide bombers involved in the attacks in had visited in connection with any subversive activity or for obtaining terror training."

Backing the officer's statement, a said, " hasn't shared any such information with us. More importantly, Sri Lankan security agencies have themselves ruled out this possibility after investigation."

There have been instances in the past when foreign militants, other than those belonging to Pakistan, got involved in militant activities in

Militants from Afghanistan, and even have been killed by the security forces in in the last 32 years. However, there have been no militancy-related incidents proving the involvement of Sri Lankan militants here.

