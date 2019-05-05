OnePlus 7 Pro pricing, specifications leaked online

With gearing up for the official launch of its flagship device 7 Pro on May 14, the specifications and pricing of the latest have been leaked online.

The company is expected to unveil three 7 Pro variants in with the base model, featuring 6GB and 128GB of internal storage, starting at Rs 49,999.

Although OnePlus refused to confirm the specifications and pricing of the smartphone, it said at an event in on Saturday that the OnePlus 7 Pro will be a 5G-enabled device.

Besides, OnePlus will launch an 8GB/256GB variant priced at Rs 52,999. The 12GB/256GB-top model will cost around Rs 57,999. The devices will come in "Nebula blue" and "Mirror grey" colour options, tipster tweeted.

Powered by Snapdragon 855 processor, OnePlus 7 Pro is likely to come packed with a 4,000 mAh battery along with 30W Warp Charge fast charging support, according to the leaked details reported by WinFuture.

The company, which has already made the device available for pre-booking in the country on Amazon India, will launch it globally alongside OnePlus 7 at an event in Bengaluru on May 14.

