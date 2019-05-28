Pakistan Stock Exchange CEO Richard Morin resigns

Stock Exchange (PSX) has stepped down from his post and his resignation has been accepted by the with immediate effect on Tuesday, according to a notification.

Morin tendered his resignation after the issued a show-cause notice asking him to explain his simultaneous working with a Canadian wealth management company, the Express Tribune reported.

Earlier, the board had issued him two letters and was not satisfied with his explanations, the daily said.

According to Dawn newspaper, an emergency meeting of the was held on Tuesday during which Morin submitted his resignation.

"We would like to inform you that has tendered his resignation from the position of of Limited, which was accepted by the board of directors with immediate effect," said in a notification.

Morin joined the PSX as the first non-Pakistani in January 2018 following its demutualisation and corporatisation about a year before.

According to the board, Morin had simultaneously been serving in Canada as its

"PSX rules and regulations suggest that if a is found to be in conflict of interest and does not meet the 'fit and proper' criteria for the high position, then he should be removed with immediate effect," a PSX said.

Morin completed his B.Sc in Economics from the and an MBA from He co-founded Montreal-based He has also headed the Stock Exchange of He had also been of

--IANS

soni/pcj

