Party has no desire to remove Lamba: AAP

The Party (AAP) on Tuesday said it has no desire to remove its MLA

said this to IANS after Lamba claimed that chief and Delhi had unfollowed her on

She also expressed her displeasure to the leadership, asking them to clear their stance on her position in the party.

"The party has no intention to remove her. It is very easy for a party to suspend people. We even took back people after suspension when we found that they have changed," Bhardwaj said.

"You have to follow certain discipline and decorum in the party or for that matter in any organisation," he added.

Regarding the "unfollowing" on Twitter, he said it was purely the Chief Minister's choice who he wants to follow.

In December, Lamba had claimed that the party had sought her resignation. She also said she had been removed from the WhatsApp groups. The party denied this.

--IANS

nks/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)