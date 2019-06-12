PM to focus on Mission 2022 at meet with Council of Ministers

In his first-ever meeting with the new on Wednesday evening, is expected to spell out his priorities for Mission 2022. Besides, he would also outline the road map of his government for the next five years.

Sources said that every three months, PM Modi would review the task done by the respective ministries. On the PM's behalf, his Nripendra Mishra, re-appointed for a second term, would be closely monitoring the 'high priority' schemes of the Central government, being implemented by the different ministries.

Sources said that the seems more concerned about the schemes and projects related with Mission 2022, the year when the country celebrates its 75th year of Independence. He would also spell out his priorities related to ministries dealing with the social sector. For Rural Development and the newly-constituted Ministry, Modi would outline specific tasks, the sources said.

At present water crisis, particularly in rural areas, is posing a grave threat for the agriculture sector in the wake of apprehensions of a drought in the western region.

According to an of the (MHRD), the new education policy seems to be the top priority of the BJP as well as the RSS. With this in mind, the has brought in an experienced hand like Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, the former of Uttarakhand and a senior party leader, to head the MHRD.

Already, the PMO and the MHRD have exchanged notes on the draft of the new Education policy. Modi is also expected to have a discussion on a corruption-free government and strict measures to be taken by ministers to ensure a smooth and clean functioning of all departments. In his second term, dropped a few BJP bigwigs -- mostly those who were involved in some controversy -- from his new

Modi has already asked the ministries to furnish an action plan for their respective departments for the first 100 days. He would obviously ask the Ministers about the milestones they have in mind and how they plan to achieve those.

He is also expected to inquire about the important agendas that were discussed during his interaction with the secretaries of all ministries in an earlier meeting.

--IANS

ds/am/rtp

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)