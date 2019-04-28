JUST IN
Police arrest militants who attacked police post

IANS  |  Srinagar 

The Jammu and Kashmir police on Sunday arrested two militants blamed for attacking a police post in Srinagar city on Friday.

Police sources identified the two as Junaid Ahmad and Mushtaq Ahmad, both belonging to Wathoora village in Badgam district.

"Some arms and ammunition have been recovered from them," a police officer said. One policeman was injured in the attack on the Chanapora police post.

First Published: Sun, April 28 2019. 12:36 IST

