Poll to elect Pakistan's next president to be held on Septermber 4

The presidential election in Pakistan will be held on September 4, the country's poll body announced on Thursday.
According to the schedule issued by the Election Commission, nomination papers for the presidential polls can be filed with the presiding officers in Islamabad and the four provinces by August 27, Geo News reported.
President Mamnoon Hussain's five-year term is set to expire on September 9.
The President is elected by an electoral college comprising members of the Senate, National Assembly and four provincial assemblies. Voting is held through a secret ballot.
Scrutiny of the nomination papers will be conducted on August 29. Candidature can be withdrawn by 12 noon on August 30. The list of validated candidates will be published the same day at 1 p.m., the poll body said.
Voting will be held in the National Assembly and the four provincial assemblies from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on September 4.
